Automotive Tire Market Worth $21.6 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

Key Market Players:

Prominent automotive tires companies

include Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (US), Michelin (France), and Pirelli & C. S.p.A (Italy) is the leading automotive tire manufacturer in the global market.

In June, Continental AG launched their new tire named UltraContact NXT, which comprises 65% renewable material made from agriculture waste and has ISCC Pmass balance certified materials. These are available in 19" sizes. These tires are made for both electric and combustion engines. For instance, Kia (South Korea) Niro, Volkswagen (Germany) ID.3, Mercedes-Benz (Germany) EQA, Tesla (US) Model 3, Audi (Germany) Q4 E-TRON, Skoda (Czech Republic) Octavia, Volkswagen (Germany) Golf 8, Audi (Germany) A3.

In May 2023, Bridgestone Corporation launched the R192E, an electric tire designed explicitly for electric-powered buses. Electric buses have unique performance requirements due to their heavier battery packs and increased torque. The R192E tire is engineered to address these specific needs and provide enhanced durability, traction, and energy efficiency for electric buses.

In May 2023, Bridgestone Corporation's new Potenza Race tire is offered in 13 sizes between 17 and 20 inches and was developed and made in Europe. These tires are primarily used in sports cars and supercars for the roads and racing tracks for some OEMs such as Maserati (Italy), Ferrari (Italy), Porsche (Germany), McLaren (UK), Lamborghini (Italy), BMW (Germany), Audi (Germany) RS, Mercedes (Germany), and others, are supported by Potenza Race.

In March 2023, Continental AG showcased its digital tire management system, Conti Connect 2.0. The system enables fleet managers to monitor tire condition continuously, saving fuel and reducing CO2 emissions. This monitoring feature helps prevent early tire replacements and unscheduled downtime, improving fleets' operational efficiency. In March 2023, Michelin showcased a tire designed for SUVs and crossovers. It is all-season specially designed to handle variconditions, including snow and ice. It features a new tread compound that provides a better grip in wet and snowy conditions. It also features a new tread pattern designed to reduce road noise.



About MarketsandMarketsTM:

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, makingproficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

