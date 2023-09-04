The Members Of Robit Plc's Shareholders' Nomination Committee Have Been Appointed

Robit Plc's four largest registered shareholders (shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd as per 1 September 2023) have nominated the following representatives to the Shareholders' Nomination Committee:



Harri Sjöholm, Chairman of the Board, Five Alliance Oy

Timo Sallinen, Director, Head of Listed Securities, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Jukka Vähäpesola, Head of Equities, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company MarLindqvist, Director, Sustainability, Aktia Bank Plc

The Committee will choose a Chairman from among its members at its first meeting.

The Nomination Committee prepares and presents to the Annual General Meeting, a proposal regarding the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, the proposal regarding the number of members and a proposal regarding who should be elected as a member of the Board of Directors. In addition, the Committee prepares and presents for board approval the principles concerning the diversity of the Board of Directors.

The Shareholders' Nomination Committee shall be established until further notice by the Annual General Meeting. The newly appointed Nomination Committee submits its proposals to the Board of Directors no later than 31 January each year before the next Annual General Meeting.

Further information regarding the Nomination Committees duties can be found on the company's website

ROBIT PLC

Markku Teräsvasara

Further information:

Robit Plc

Markku Teräsvasara, Chairman

+358 40 641 8474



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media



Robit is the specialist focused on high quality drilling consumables for the mining and construction markets globally to help you drill even Further. Faster. Robit strives to be the world's number one drilling consumables company. Through our proven, high-quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products and our expert services, we deliver drilling cost savings to our customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active network of distributors through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit's manufacturing facilities are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the United Kingdom. Robit shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. More information is available at .