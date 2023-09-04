Empowering Sellers For Success: Best Express Malaysia Introduces Exclusive Shipping Rates

Through the campaign, BEST Express Malaysia is offering exclusive shipping rates designed to empower sellers in optimizing their delivery operations.

SHAH ALAM, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In honour of the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations, BEST Express Malaysia is delighted to announce its latest campaign, "BEST Season. BEST Delivery."

This campaign offers customers an opportunity to enjoy an exclusive promotion rate of RM4.99 (price before SST) for the first 5 kg of shipments within Malaysia. The promotion has started since 1st September 2023 and will run throughout the campaign period.

"It's a privilege to introduce the 'BEST Season. BEST Delivery.' campaign in Malaysia. With the "BEST Season. BEST Delivery." campaign, the company reinforces its mission to empower businesses and individuals with accessible, affordable, and dependable delivery solutions. Our goal is not only to deliver parcels but to deliver experiences,” said Jessy Sun, General Manager of BEST Inc Malaysia and Singapore.

As part of this campaign, BEST Express Malaysia is offering exclusive shipping rates designed to empower sellers in optimizing their delivery operations. By providing access to these advantagerates, the company is extending a helping hand to businesses of all sizes, enabling them to enhance their competitiveness and profitability.

This campaign marks a significant step in BEST Express Malaysia's ongoing efforts to revolutionize the delivery industry. As the company continues to invest in cutting-edge technology and streamlined operations, it aims to redefine customer expectations for shipping reliability and cost-efficiency.

The campaign is available to all BEST Express Malaysia users, including both General Users and Key Account customers. Customers can take advantage of this special offer by creating consignment notes for eligible shipments within the campaign period. The eligible shipments include deliveries:

.from Peninsular Malaysia to Peninsular Malaysia

.from Sabah to Sabah

.from Sarawak to Sarawak

“ We're not only offering cost savings but also reinforcing our position as a provider of choice in the delivery industry."

Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and the 'BEST Season. BEST Delivery.' campaign is a token of our appreciation for their trust and loyalty. With this promotion, as we roll out this campaign, we're reminded of the strong partnerships we've built with our customers,” Jessy Sun continued.

For more details, contact or walk into the nearest branch:

