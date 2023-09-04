Veyond Metaverse Named Quarterfinalist In Hlth Digital Health Awards 2023 For Excellence In Xr Healthcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Veyond Metaverse, a pioneer in XR healthcare technology, is proud to announce its recognition as a Quarterfinalist in the HLTH Digital Health Awards 2023.
This notable accolade, received under the "Rising Star" track, recognizes Veyond Metaverse's leadership in this rapidly advancing field in the "Clinical Diagnostic Device, Platform, or Tool" category. This distinction underscores the company's pioneering contributions to Extended Reality (XR)-a blend of Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR).
The Veyond ConnectTM Platform, their flagship offering, represents more than just cutting-edge innovation. It's a transformative approach to digital health, bridging gaps between healthcare professionals worldwide while broadening patient care access. Its seamless integration into daily medical practices significantly increases the quality of patient care and democratizes the best healthcare available.
In an intensely competitive digital health landscape, Veyond Metaverse's groundbreaking research and work truly set them apart.
Now celebrating its 5th year, the HLTH Digital Health Awards, facilitated by the Digital Health Hub Foundation, celebrate companies at the forefront of healthcare innovation. This year, Veyond Metaverse proudly stands as a Rising Star Quarterfinalist amidst a spotlight on trailblazing ventures.
This recognition joins an already impressive roster of achievements, solidifying Veyond Metaverse's stature as an XR healthcare industry leader. Steadfast in their mission, they aim to harness cutting-edge technology in revolutionizing healthcare.
About Veyond Metaverse:
As a vanguard in XR healthcare technology, Veyond Metaverse is dedicated to the harmoniintegration of XR, AR, and VR into the healthcare ecosystem. Their areas of expertise span from advanced surgical training to real-time surgical support.
