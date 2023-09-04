Canton Zurich Auctions Off Car Number Plate Zh 50 For Chf202,000

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
中文
(zh)
苏黎世州车牌“ZH 50”拍出 20.2万瑞郎天价
Share Facebook Twitter E-mail Print Copy link
Interest was high, with a total of 170 bids received. The number plate "ZH 50" was auctioned on the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Zurich-Albisgütli department of motor-vehicle office.
The winning bid was submitted by the bidder "DAGA" shortly before the end of the auction and he was not outbid. The proceeds of the auction will go into the canton's coffers.
The lowest number auctioned so far, "ZH 100", brought the canton CHF226,000. This is the record for canton Zurich so far. The national record is CHF233,000 in canton Zug for the number plate "ZG 10".
MENAFN04092023000210011054ID1107002404
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.