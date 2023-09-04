Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to Trading

Aquis Stock Exchange
The securities will be suspended on admission.
Name of Issuer: Ormonde Mining plc
Securities: Ordinary Shares
ISIN: IE00BF0MZF04
Symbol: ORM
