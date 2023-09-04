Global Lice Treatment Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

Market Dynamics Improving Rate of Lice Infestation Drives the Global Market

According to a study titled "Prevalence of head lice infestation among schools' workers in the Eastern Region, i.e., Saudi Arabia," which was published in June 2021, a cross-sectional survey was conducted in February and May 2019 to investigate the prevalence of Pediculosis capitis among 751 approximately participants in the Eastern region of Saudi Arabia. The study showed that illiterate people mainly lacked knowledge about lice infestation, and children under 20 had higher lice infestation rates.

Brazil's rates of head lice incidence in urban slums and disadvantaged rural areas are estimated to be between 28% and 43%, respectively, according to a May 2021 study titled "Head Lice at School: Traditional Medicine and Community Engagement." The study's participants reported having head lice infestations in 36.43 percent of their households, while the data shows that the prevalence at different schools in Norway ranged from 0% to 7.14 percent.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration permitted the use of a lotion to cure head lice in October 2020 for over-the-counter (OTC) or non-prescription (NP) use through a prescription (Rx)-to-OTC transfer. The FDA initially approved the Sklice (ivermectin) 0.5% lotion from Arbor Pharmaceuticals in February 2012 for treating head lice infestation in patients six months and older. Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC developed and commercialized ivermectin lotion, 0.5% (marketed in theas Sklice Lotion, 0.5%) for treating head lice, a parasitic infecticondition, in Japan under a licensing agreement that was finalized in February 2019.

The number of lice-treating products on the market has rapidly expanded in variproduct categories and distribution channels. Lice are treated with over-the-counter (OTC) or prescription drugs, while drug resistance is also rising. The increased resistance of lice to varidrugs is driving up the demand for new solutions, which is expected to boost the market's growth.

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% over the projection period. Most head lice cases affect children in preschool and primary school, as well as their relatives and caretakers. The most typical ways to get head lice are head-to-head contact with an infected person, wearing items that person has worn, using infected combs, brushes, or towels, as well as lying on a bed, pillow, couch, or carpet that has recently been in contact with an infected person. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) states that head lice infestations are a year-round problem, peaking in the fall when children return to school.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.80% during the projection period. China makes up a sizable percentage of the Asia-Pacific region. Due to the country's huge population, the region's

sector is projected to grow. According to reports, children in kindergartens and schools are the most frequently infested with lice among the general population. Therefore, the large infection pool in the country is to blame for the rising prevalence of lice infestation in the area. The first instance of Phthipubis infestation of the eyelids was recorded in China in March 2021. It was infested with P. pubis together with Demodex. The infection was treated with moxifloxacin eye ointment, fluorometholone eye drops, and 25% tea tree oil.



The global lice treatment industry was valued at USD 989.90 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 1,730.08 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on product type, the global lice treatment market is bifurcated into OTC Medication, Prescription Medication, and Others. The prescription medication segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global lice treatment market is bifurcated into hospitals, clinics, retail pharmacies, and other distribution channels. The retail pharmacies segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period. North America is the major revenue contributor and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period.

The global lice treatment market's key players are Oystershell Consumer Health, Oystershell Consumer Health – Products, Alliance Pharma Plc, Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Prestige Consumer Health care, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.



Knecht stated that they can now get rid of lice in a single sitting with an“FDA- cleared medical device” called AirAlle that uses heated air to dehydrate eggs and lice they comb out the hair to remove debris.

According to ParaPRO, the first scabies treatment accessible in the U.S., Natroba(spinosad) Topical Suspension, 0.9%, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In July 2020,

Oystershell and Bayer HealthCare LLC reached a deal for Oystershell to purchase RID, one of the top lice treatment products in the U.S.



