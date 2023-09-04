Oncology Companion Diagnostics Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

Market Dynamics Rising Healthcare Spending Promotes PM Cancer Diagnostic and Treatment Methods Drives the Global Market

Many different governments are exploring ways to make money off of DNA sequencing. In March 2016, China funded a 15-year initiative to sequence the genomes of one million organisms, including humans, animals, plants, and microorganisms. The United States spends more on healthcare per capita than other countries. In addition, DNA-sequencing technology's success will depend heavily on sequencers' software and hardware optimization, government involvement, and collaborations between biotechnology companies and medical professionals. Such factors drive market growth.

Collaboration and coordination between pharmaceutical companies, regulatory agencies, and diagnostic manufacturers are essential for the successful development of companion diagnostics. Co-development of companion diagnostics and pharmaceutical companies can facilitate the efficient and effective use of resources, resulting in cost-efficiency and therapeutic success. These streamlines research between companies, allowing pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies to select a main compound and corresponding biomarker.

Biopharmaceutical firms are incorporating novel technologies for the commercialization of CDx diagnostic assays. Most novel technology-based partnerships foon the commercialization of CDx test development rather than the discovery of the biomarker. These companies typically lack in-house expertise and must collaborate with industry leaders in in-vitro diagnostics. Most partnerships are in the oncology industry, creating opportunities for market growth.

North America is the most significant global oncology companion diagnostics market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.81% during the forecast period. It is anticipated that funding and grants provided by organizations such as the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to accelerate the development of precision medicine will benefit the regional market. The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) encourage the development of innovative instruments and products for the early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer. In addition, the market is anticipated to be driven by effective regulations regulating the approval of oncology companion diagnostic tests for cancer and accelerated research and development for integrated and personalized medicine in the United States. Several conferences conducted in Canada to increase awareness of CDx developments and trends also contribute to this expansion.

Europe is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period. European companies are engaged in strategic partnerships and alliances with multinational corporations to expand the European companion diagnostics market. Lynparza (olaparib) is an oral PARP inhibitor that destroys cancer cells. In June 2016, AstraZeneca from the United Kingdom signed a definitive agreement with Foundation Medicine to develop a novel CDx assay for Lynparza (olaparib). Similarly, in December 2018, QIAGEN signed an agreement with NeoGenomics to increase the availability of CDx, enabling cancer patients to receive precision medicine. This partnership provided cancer patients immediate access to CDx for newly approved medicines. In addition, several diagnostics models exist in Europe to increase reimbursement rates for diagnostic assays. The extant reimbursement environment in the region significantly impacts the penetration of molecular diagnostic assays in European countries.



The global oncology companion diagnostics market was valued at USD 893.44 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 2,436.84 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on product and service,

the global oncology companion diagnostics market is bifurcated into products (equipment, reagents and consumables, software/analysis tools) and services.

The products segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period.

Based on technology,

the global oncology companion diagnostics market is bifurcated into PCR, ISH, immunohistochemistry, sequencing, microarrays, imaging technologies, and other technologies.

The sequencing segment dominates the global market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period.

Based on tumor type,

the global oncology companion diagnostics market is divided into benign and malignant tumors.

The malignant tumors segment accounts for the largest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period.

Based on type , the global oncology companion diagnostics market is divided into next-generation cancer diagnostics and oncology companion diagnostics.

North America is the most significant global oncology companion diagnostics market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.81% during the forecast period.

The key global oncology companion diagnostics market players are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., ARUP Laboratories, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Abbott, bioMérieux SA, Invivoscribe, Inc., and others.



In January 2023,

Guardant Health, Inc., a renowned precision oncology firm, revealed that the FDA had accepted its Guardant360® CDx liquid biopsy test as a companion diagnostic to diagnose advanced or metastatic breast cancer patients with ESR1 mutations who may benefit from therapy with ORSERDUTM (elacestrant). In May 2023,

The FDA approved FoundationOne® Liquid CDx as a companion diagnostic test

for mobocertinib (Exkivity) in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) having EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations.

Product

Service



PCR

ISH

Immunohistochemistry

Sequencing

Microarrays

Imaging Technologies Other Technologies



Benign Tumor Malignant Tumor



Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Oncology Companion Diagnostics