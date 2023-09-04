Zelensky To Replace Defense Minister

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday announced the decision to replace Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.
In his nightly video address, Zelensky said he plans to dismiss Reznikov and ask parliament this week to confirm Rustem Umerov, head of the country's main privatization fund, as his replacement.
“I believe the ministry needs new approaches and other formats of interaction with both the military and society as a whole,” Zelensky said. ■
