Over 600 Dengue Deaths Recorded In Bangladesh

The deaths includes 41 in September, 342 in August and 204 in July.

On Sept. 1-3, 6,494 more dengue cases were recorded after 71,976 people were infected with the mosquito-borne disease last month, according to DGHS.

A total of 2,608 fresh dengue cases, including 892 in Dhaka, were reported in the 24 hours till 8:00 a.m. local time Sunday, DGHS data showed.

The total number of dengue fever cases reported since the start of January reached 130,302.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. Symptoms may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pains, and a characteristic skin rash. ■

