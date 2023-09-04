State To Stand Firm Against Those Who Destabilize Libya

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah has stressed his government's support for the country's Anti-Terrorism Force during a graduation ceremony for new members of the force in the city of Misurata.
Dbeibah, who is also the defense minister, said the Government of National Unity would spare no effort to support the Anti-Terrorism Force, as well as other security and military forces.
The prime minister said his government will stand firm against those who destabilize Libya.
The ceremony included military and combat demonstrations. A total of 162 new members of the Anti-Terrorism Force graduated after three months of basic training.
