State To Stand Firm Against Those Who Destabilize Libya

Dbeibah, who is also the defense minister, said the Government of National Unity would spare no effort to support the Anti-Terrorism Force, as well as other security and military forces.

The prime minister said his government will stand firm against those who destabilize Libya.

The ceremony included military and combat demonstrations. A total of 162 new members of the Anti-Terrorism Force graduated after three months of basic training.

Ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011, Libya has been suffering escalating violence, unrest, and terror attacks.

