Bygones 1958: Curfew On All Greek Cypriot Men Underway

Normal curfew passes will not be valid. Applications for special passes will be entertained at the Commissioner 's Office, Nicosia, if sponsored by Government heads of departments or for non Government workers by other responsible person, said an official statement.

