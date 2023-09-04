Francois Villeroy says ECB bank ‘close to peak’

(MENAFN) The European Central Bank (ECB) is "close to the peak" of its inflation- battling interest rate surges, Bank of France administrator Francois Villeroy de Galhau declared on Friday.



while eurozone central bankers' "options are open" among more price increases or stabilize at their next conference on September 14, "we are close or very close to the peak of our interest rates," ECB Governing Council member Villeroy informed reports at a Paris breakfast gathering.



The Frankfurt establishment started price rises in July 2022 to control increasing inflation in the 20-country eurozone, with eight climbs by now taking them to 3.75 per cent, a level that has not been experienced since 22 years.



Minutes from the administrators' last conference in July revealed that they suggested holding steady but eventually agreed on a 0.25 per cent increase.



Regardless of the decision made this month "we are far from the moment where we can start thinking about lowering" interest rates, Villeroy declared.

