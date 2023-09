Waste-Derived Biogas Market To Witness Robust Expansion By 2030

Waste-derived Biogas

Waste-derived Biogas Market size is projected to hit USD 126.2 billion by 2030

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ --

The global waste-derived biogas market size was valued at $52.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $126.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Waste-derived biogas, also known as biogas from waste, is a renewable and sustainable source of energy produced through the anaerobic digestion of organic waste materials. It is primarily composed of methane (CH4) and carbon dioxide (CO2) and can be used as a clean energy source for electricity generation, heating, and as a vehicle fuel.

Buy This Report (275 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):

Waste-derived biogas, also known as biomethane or renewable natural gas (RNG), is a type of biogas produced from the anaerobic digestion or fermentation of organic waste materials. It is a renewable energy source that can be used for variapplications, including heat generation, electricity production, and vehicle fuel.

The major companies profiled in this report include

AAT Abwasser- und Abfalltechnik GmbH

Bekon Biogas Energy Inc.

Biogen Greenfinch

Cargill Inc.

Clarke Energy

Environmental Products & Technology Corp.

N-bio GmbH

Siemens AG

WELTEC BIOPOWER GMBH

Biogas

Increase in awareness of waste management methods among peasants, towns, and industrial workplaces is a crucial driver of the global waste-derived biogas market.

The shift from conventional and nonrenewable energy sources to biogas, which is a renewable source of energy, is likely to promote the growth of the market in developed and developing nations.

The Asia-Pacific waste-derived biogas market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of nearly 8.0% during the waste-derived biogas market forecast period.

Europe is expected to be acquire the fastest growing region due to implementation of stringent emission norms, rise in awareness to adopt clean fuel, and increase in demand for waste-derived biogas from end-use industries.

Key aspects of waste-derived biogas:

Anaerobic Digestion: Waste-derived biogas is produced through a process called anaerobic digestion, which involves the breakdown of organic materials in the absence of oxygen. Organic waste materials such as agricultural residues, food waste, animal manure, sewage sludge, and energy crops can be used as feedstock for anaerobic digestion.

Biogas Composition: Waste-derived biogas mainly consists of methane (CH4) and carbon dioxide (CO2), along with small amounts of other gases such as hydrogen sulfide (H2S) and trace elements. The methane content in biogas is typically in the range of 50-70%, depending on the feedstock and the anaerobic digestion process.

Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence:

Upgrading to Biomethane: Biogas can be further processed to remove impurities, particularly carbon dioxide and other contaminants, to produce purified biomethane. Biomethane has a higher methane content, typically above 95%, making it comparable to natural gas in terms of quality. The upgraded biomethane can be injected into natural gas pipelines or used as a vehicle fuel.

Applications: Waste-derived biogas and biomethane can be utilized for variapplications. It can be used for heat generation in boilers, furnaces, and combined heat and power (CHP) systems, where the biogas is combusted to produce heat and electricity simultaneously. Biogas can also be utilized in gas engines or turbines to generate electricity directly. Furthermore, biomethane can be used as a renewable fuel for vehicles, either as compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Environmental Benefits: Waste-derived biogas offers several environmental benefits. It provides a renewable energy source, reducing the dependence on fossil fuels and contributing to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction. The process of anaerobic digestion helps to divert organic waste from landfills, mitigating methane emissions that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere. The utilization of waste-derived biogas also helps to reduce odors and potential water pollution associated with untreated organic waste.

Feedstock Considerations: The choice of feedstock for waste-derived biogas production is important and can vary depending on local availability and regulations. Common feedstocks include agricultural residues, food processing waste, animal manure, sewage sludge, and dedicated energy crops. The selection of feedstock should consider factors such as the waste's organic content, availability, transportation logistics, and potential impacts on land use and food production.

Challenges: Waste-derived biogas production and utilization face certain challenges. These include the need for proper waste management infrastructure, adequate feedstock availability, efficient anaerobic digestion processes, potential contaminants in the feedstock, and the cost of biogas upgrading and distribution infrastructure.

Enquiry Before Buying:

Waste-derived biogas is a valuable renewable energy resource that utilizes organic waste materials to generate clean energy. It offers a sustainable solution for waste management and contributes to a more circular economy by converting waste into a valuable energy source. Continued research, technological advancements, and supportive policies are essential for the widespread adoption and development of waste-derived biogas as a renewable energy option.

Related Reports:-

Biogas Plant Market by Type (Fixed-Dome Plants, Balloon Plants, Floating-Drum Plants), by Operation Mode (ContinuFlow Filling, Semi-Batch Filling), by Size (Large Size Biogas Plant, Small Size Biogas Plant), by Feedstock Type (Agricultural Waste, Animal Waste, Sewage Sludge, Industrial Waste, Others), by Application (Electricity Generation, Heat Generation, Biofuel Generation), by Industry Verticals (Energy and Power, Oil and Gas, Automotive, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Renewable Energy Market by Type (Hydroelectric Power, Wind Power, Bioenergy, Solar Energy, and Geothermal Energy) and End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with varicompanies and this helpsin digging out market data that helpsgenerate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published byis extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn