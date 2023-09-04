The London Stock Exchange Pioneers Blockchain Digital Market

Roos was careful to note that this strategic mov will not involve cryptocurrency assets; instead, its primary objective is to leverage blockchain's efficiency and transparency benefits to improve traditional assets' trading and ownership experience.

If this initiative is successful, the LSEG intends to establish a pioneering end-to-end blockchain ecosystem tailored to the requirements of investors, marking a significant milestone in the realm of securities exchanges.

Even the formation of a separate legal entity dedicated to this digital market endeavor is being considered to launch the inaugural market within the next year, pending regulatory approval.

Roos clarified that this digital market venture is not intended to compete with LSEG's traditional primary business operations. Instead, it is intended to reinforce the organization's commitment to innovation and to bolster London's staas a leading financial center.

The LSEG is actively engaged in discussions with regulatory bodies from multiple jurisdictions, including the UK government and the Treasury.

Furthermore, in April's announcement, the LSEG disclosed its collaboration with Global Futures and Options to provide trading and clearing services for Bitcoin index futures and options derivatives. This demonstrates the LSEG's unwavering commitment to digital assets and blockchain technology.