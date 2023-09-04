Thane: Moving Car Gets Caught On Fire At Mumbra Bypass Road, All Seven Occupants Pulled Out Safely

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A moving car caught fire on Thane's Mumbra bypass road on Sunday night, Thane Municipal Corporation officials told ANI. Firefighters reached the accident spot and doused the flames upon receiving word of the incident.
Thane Municipal Corporation officials have confirmed that all seven occupants of the car including two women and three children were pulled out safely while the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.
