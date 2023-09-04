China Top Pharmaceutical Companies Insight



China is home to some of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world like BeiGene, Akeso, Hengrui Medicine and Hansoh Pharmaceutical. These companies have left a mark on the global pharmaceutical industry in different aspects, which has allowed them, and China, to be viewed as credible players in the global pharmaceutical industry. Akeso developed and received regulatory approval for the world's first dual checkpoint inhibitor – Cadonilimab – highlighting the varidevelopments and enhancements in China's pharmaceutical market. In fact, China was also the first country to approve the commercialization of gene therapies, years before theFDA.

The government of China has also aided in expanding the pharmaceutical market of the region by formulating policies to encourage more domestic as well as international pharmaceutical companies to view China as a dependable market for drug development. Healthy China 2030 is one such example of the government's agendas to help expand the regional pharmaceutical industry and have substantial impacts on health of its citizens. Therefore, the Chinese pharmaceutical market is poised to grow at unprecedented rates as investments and companies pour into the regional market.



