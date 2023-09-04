Repurchase Of Truecaller B Shares In Week 35, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During 28 August 2023 and 1 September 2023

Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 330,364 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071) as part of the share buyback programme initiated by the board of directors. The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 7 June 2023. The share buyback programme will run between 7 June up until the 2024 AGM which will be held in May 2024, and is carried out in accordance "Emittentregelverket". On the Annual General Meeting 2023 the Board was authorized to buy back B-shares up until the Annual General Meeting in 2024. The new authorization means that buybacks may be made so that the company's shareholding does not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company outstanding as of the date of the annual general meeting.

Date: Aggregated daily volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): 28 August 2023 24 564 33.886 832 377 29 August 2023 147 000 33.206 4 881 282 30 August 2023 148 000 33.532 4 962 762 31 August 2023





1 September 2023 10 800 33.702 363 980 Total accumulated over week 35/2023 330 364 33.419 11

040 401 Total accumulated during the buyback program 5

099 852 35.385 180

457 702

All acquisitions have been carried out on

Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie on behalf of Truecaller. Following the above acquisitions Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 18.381.631 B shares and 5.600.000 C- shares as of 1 September 2023. The total number of shares in Truecaller including their own shares is 379.559.710 and the number of outstanding shares excluding their own shares is 355.578.079.

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 356 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and around 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2022. Headquartered in Stockholm since 2009, we are a co-founder led entrepreneurial company with a highly experienced management team.

Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information. please visit corporate.truecaller

