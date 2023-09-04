Automotive Fuel Tank Market Is Forecasted To Reach Us$ 53.8 Billion By 2032 X Herald

Plastic fuel tanks will keep expanding their market share because of their light weight and fuel efficiency. Through 2032 and beyond, the maximum sales of automobile fuel tanks will continue to be driven by the passenger car market, offering makers of automotive fuel tanks a significant new development potential.

Steel and other metals, while inexpensive, lack the flexibility and design options that plastics frequently provide. The car gasoline tank made of plastic is about 30% lighter than the tank made of metal, which greatly contributes to the trend of lightweight vehicles in the automotive industry. Additionally, plastic fuel tank covers for automobiles offer improved impact protection and easy system integration. Numercharacteristics are anticipated to allow plastic to continue to lead steel and aluminium in the production of fuel tanks for automobiles.

On the other hand, in order to achieve a high driving range, car owners are increasingly requesting large sized automobile fuel tanks, which is stimulating automotive fuel tank design advancements and sales. The demand for bigger capacity vehicle fuel tanks in the near future will be driven in large part by the ongoing upsizing of car fuel tanks, particularly in four-wheelers. The significant supply-demand imbalance for raw materials, which is expected to continue to be a long-standing issue for both prominent automakers and producers of vehicle fuel tanks, is highlighted by FactMR in its study on the global automotive fuel tank market. Automotive fuel tank producers will continue to have significant difficulties due to raw material price volatility, which will eventually put pressure on the supply chain and drive up manufacturing costs.

The global automotive fuel tank market revenue is foreseen to take an impressive leap, up from the value worth US$ 24 Bn attained in 2017 to beyond US$ 30 Bn towards the end of 2022. More than US$ 29 Bn worth sales have been projected through the OEM segment by the end of forecast period; automotive fuel tank sales in aftermarket will however grow a higher rate. Fact.MR reveals that a majority of the key participants in the global automotive fuel tank market space are prioritizing business expansion within selective regional markets in an effort to strengthen presence in those territories that represent high potential automotive market.

Several automotive fuel tank market partakers are also identified to prefer product promotions through strategic tie-ups with established local distributors and vendors, and aftermarket companies in automotive fuel tank market. Surging acceptance for electric and hybrid electric vehicles on the automotive space holds the promise to fabricate several opportunities for innovating in hybrid automotive fuel tanks. Plastic Omnium, one of the key competitors in global automotive fuel tank landscape, represents a flagship offering that includes a range of automotive fuel tank variants compatible for fully hybrid, micro hybrid, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

Key Segments Covered in the Industry Report



By Material Type



Plastic



Steel

Aluminium

By Capacity



Less than 45 Liter



45 – 75 Liter

Above 75 Liter

By Sales Channel



Sales via OEMs

Sales via Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type



PC



LCV HCV

