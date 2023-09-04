Fenjiu brings a healthier drinking experience to the world.

Fenjiu's raw grain planting base is in the golden planting geographical zone of 36-45 degrees north latitude. In addition, the water for brewing Fenjiu is taken from the deep karst mineral water 840 meters underground, which is a kind of natural weak alkaline water, making Fenjiu look clear and pure.

The production of Fenjiu needs to go through 36 steps of monitoring, 183 quality control points testing and meet 2,182 established standards, which far exceeds the international standard of food safety and health indicators, brings consumers more fragrant and sanitary liquor.

Photo -

SOURCE FEN JIU GROUP