Portable Solar Charger Market To Hit Us$ 13.1 Billion By 2033 | Fact.Mr Report

Expanding at a path-breaking 14.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, the global portable solar charger market is forecasted to reach a size of US$ 13.1 billion by the end of the study period. At present, sales of portable solar chargers in the North American region account for around 30% of the global market share.

Product innovation is projected to be a major factor in determining how a portable solar charger business is going to evolve in the future. Portable solar chargers are still a relatively new technology and in its nascent phase, which is why they are quite expensive for most of the population. Companies are focusing on making affordable portable solar chargers to expand their customer base and boost revenue generation potential.

In July 2022, Levante, an Italian start-up known for its origami solar panels, collaborated with Advanced Composites Solutions, a specialist in the manufacturing and design of composite material components to develop a new portable solar panel made from recovered carbon fiber waste. This was expected to lower the manufacturing costs thereby lowering the overall product cost to create affordable solar panels. More new development and insights associated with established as well as new market players have been listed in this detailed portable solar charger market research analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Key Segments of Portable Solar Charger Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Panel Type By Panel Size (Wattage) By Application By Region Foldable Monocrystalline Less than 10W Individual Consumers North America Small Portable Polycrystalline 10W to 50W Transportation Latin America Semi-Portable Amorph More than 50W Defense Europe Backpack Hybrid APAC

Key T akeaways from Market Study



The global portable solar charger market stands at a valuation of US$ 3.5 billion.

Demand for portable solar chargers is projected to rise at a phenomenal CAGR of 14.1% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 13.1 billion by the end of 2033.

High foon sustainability, growing number of people getting involved in outdoor activities, evolving consumer preferences, advancements in solar panel technology, and increasing availability of novel portable solar chargers are prime market drivers.

High cost of portable solar chargers is projected to be a major restraint for overall market development over the next ten years.

At present, sales of portable solar chargers in North America account for around 30% share of the global marketplace. Around 70% of portable solar chargers use monocrystalline panels.



“Incorporation of advanced panel technologies will spell success for established as well incoming portable solar charger manufacturers going forward ,” says a Fact.MR analyst



Report Attributes

Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 13.1 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 14.1% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



Suntactics

Jackery Inc.

Goal Zero LLC

Instapark

Zamp Solar

Voltaic Systems

Powertraveller International Ltd.

GigaWatt Inc.

Gomadic Corporation Renogy LLC

Winning Strategy

Portable solar charger manufacturers are focusing on launching new products that have larger capacities and are capable of powering more devices and running for longer periods on a single charge. Companies are also trying to educate more people about the benefits of using a solar charger instead a conventional battery pack to boost their sales and revenue generation potential over the study period.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global portable solar charger market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (foldable, small portable, semi-portable, backpack), panel type (monocrystalline, polycrystalline, amorphous, hybrid, others), panel size [wattage] (less than 10W, 10W to 50W, more than 50W), and application (transportation, individual consumers, defense, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

