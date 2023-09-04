Introducing Lawzana: Helping People Find The Right Lawyer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Lawzana logo
Introducing Lawzana, an international legal platform that helps people find a lawyer by location and practice area.
Introducing Lawzana, an international legal platform that helps people find a suitable lawyer. The platform allows users to search for lawyers by location, practice area. Lawzana also provides detailed profiles of each lawyer, including their experience, education, and ratings from past clients.
“We believe that everyone should have access to quality legal representation, regardless of their budget or location,” said Antonio Fernandez and Aurelien Bard, Co-Founders of Lawzana.“Lawzana makes it easy for people to find the right lawyer for their needs, so they can get the help they need to resolve their legal issues.”
Lawzana is available online at lawzana.com. The platform is free to use for anyone seeking a lawyer, and there are no hidden fees. There are different membership levels for lawyers wishing to promote their services to potential clients, ranging from free to paid.
About Lawzana
The platform currently has over 3,000 registered law firms across more than 100 countries across all continents seeking to share their professional legal services, highlighting the growing demand for Lawzana's services and the potential for the platform to help people find the right lawyer for their requirements.
Using Lawzana to Find a Lawyer
Lawzana allows users to search for lawyers by location and practice area with the aim of providing users with information to find a lawyer who is qualified to handle their legal issue.
The platform provides detailed profiles of each law firm, including their experience, lawyers at the firm, and ratings from past clients.
Lawzana also allows users to share their legal needs with up to 5 legal firms relevant to your request.
Lawzana is free to use, and there are no hidden fees.
To learn more about Lawzana, please visit lawzana.com.
