Response To 'New York Times' Article Highlighting The 'Crisis In Cosmology' Unraveled By James Webb Telescope.

New York Times (NYT) article highlighting the 'crisis in cosmology'
American taxpayers would hate to find NASA's $ 10 billion James Webb telescope triumphed over by Europe's $ 1 billion Eulcid telescope. Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth.” - Gautama BuddhaINDORE, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Today, an article appeared in New York Times (NYT), which highlighted the 'crisis in cosmology' unraveled by the James Webb Space telescope (JWST). One of JWST's first major findings is very uncomfortable for astronomers: it discovered the existence of fully formed galaxies far earlier than should have been possible according to presently accepted, standard model of cosmology. Reacting to the NYT article, Mr. Subhajit Waugh , a scientist (physicist) working in RRCAT (Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology), said that the authors of the article have not realized that it could have been a much more newsworthy article (even though it was newsworthy enough to appear in NYT). Mr. Waugh asserted that the article is just the tip of the invisible iceberg. Not only cosmology is in crisis; physics faces severe crisis too (the two pillars of physics are bitterly conflicting ), and the NYT article authors have failed to see the link. Consequently, the article simply presents a BIG problem, but offers no satisfactory solution.
James Webb telescope can absolutely revolutionize science (especially physics and cosmology) and usher the greatest ever paradigm shift in science. Mr. Subhajit asserted that two next generation telescopes (the European Euclid and Japanese XRISM X-Ray telescopes) are just about to do that. James Webb might still triumph over both telescopes; but time is running out fast.
Mr. Waugh warned that if American scientific communities do not seize the opportunity to turn science upside down by following JWST's startling revelations, then Europe will win the race, and Europe will be the leader of another scientific revolution. Or else, Japan, the 'land of the rising sun', will soon become the 'rising sun' in Science.
The NYT article wrote:“Physicists and astronomers are starting to get the sense that something may be really wrong. It's not just that some ofbelieve we might have to rethink the standard model of cosmology; we might also have to change the way we think about some of the most basic features of our universe - a conceptual revolution that would have implications far beyond the world of science.” Mr. Waugh wholeheartedly agrees with the above paragraph. He agrees enthusiastically with another paragraph as well“We may be at a point where we need a radical departure from the standard model, one that may even requireto change how we think of the elemental components of the universe, possibly even the nature of space and time.” Mr. Waugh could not hide his joy and excitement when another paragraph was mentioned“But a (scientific) revolution may end up being the best path to progress. That has certainly been the case in the past with scientific breakthroughs like Copernicus's heliocentrism, Darwin's theory of evolution and Einstein's relativity. All three of those theories also ended up having enormcultural influence - threatening our sense of our special place in the cosmos, challenging our intuition that we were fundamentally different than other animals, upending our faith in common sense ideas about the flow of time.”
But when asked to elaborate, he simply smiled and said“You cannot run the 'Tokaido Shinkansen' bullet train on tracks built for steam locomotives. Similarly, you cannot run modern science on a century-old concept of SpaceTime.” He added“SpaceTime is the arena in which everything happens. It is the very fabric of reality. If you get that concept wrong, you are hopelessly lost and directionless.”
Mr. Waugh summarized: Physics is derailed (Ref. 1) and cosmology is in crisis (Ref. 2). Our concept of SpaceTime is faulty (Ref. 3, 4) and our mathematics is shaky (Ref. 5, 6). We are wrong about shape and size of the universe (Ref. 7). A tsunami sized 'scientific revolution' is coming (Ref. 8, 9, 10).
