Medical Power Supply Market Analysis, Industry Trend Outlook And Forecast 2023-2028

Medical Power Supply Market

The global medical power supply market size is expected to reach reach a value of US$ 2.3 Billion, growing at 5.83% during (2023-2028).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- How Big is the Medical Power Supply Market?

The Medical Power Supply Market size is estimated at US$ 1.6 Billion in 2022, and is expected to reach US$ 2.3 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

What is Medical Power Supply?

A medical power supply is an essential component that is designed to provide reliable and uninterrupted electrical power to medical devices and equipment. It comprises advanced features, such as high efficiency and low electromagnetic interference (EMI), to offer continuoperation even in the event of a power failure. It serves a critical role in powering diagnostic equipment, patient monitoring systems, surgical instruments, imaging devices, and other medical technology. It assists in ensuring optimal performance, patient safety, and regulatory compliance. As it aids in enabling accurate diagnostics, efficient treatment, and reliable patient monitoring, the demand for medical power supply is rising across the globe.

What is the trend and growth prospects in the medical power supply industry?

At present, the increasing adoption of advanced medical equipment, such as high-resolution imaging systems, ventilators, and complex surgical robots, represents one of the primary factors supporting the growth of the market. In addition, the growing demand for regulated power with a low noise level is offering a positive market outlook.

Besides this, the rising adoption of energy-efficient power supplies that encourages sustainability in the environment worldwide is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Apart from this, the growing demand for portable and compact medical devices in healthcare facilities is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the increasing foon patient safety and enhanced diagnostics of diseases is bolstering the growth of the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

.Open Frame Power Supply

.Enclosed Power Supply

.Adapter Power Supply

.Converters

Breakup by Converter Type:

.AC-DC Power Supply

.DC-DC Power Supply

Breakup by Application:

.Diagnostic, Imaging and Monitoring Equipment

.Surgical Equipment

.Home Medical Equipment

.Others

Breakup by Region:

.North America: (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

.Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

.Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Advanced Energy Industries Inc., Cosel Co. Ltd., CUI Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., FRIWO Gerätebau GmbH, GlobTek Inc., MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd., SL Power Electronics Corp., SynQor Inc., TDK-Lambda Corporation (TDK Corporation), Wall Industries Inc. (Continental Resources Inc.) and XP Power.

