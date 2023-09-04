Automotive Pumps Market Is Valued At Us$ 14.99 Billion In 2023 X Herald

An automobile's operation depends on the effective transfer of fuel from the fuel tank to the engine. As a result, gasoline delivery pumps are an essential part of vehicle technology.

Demand for automotive pumps will increase as the automotive sector shifts towards electric and fuel-efficient automobiles. Manufacturers are making significant investments in the research and development of effective systems and components in order to comply with ever-stricter emission laws.

According to the International Energy Agency, 16% of all global emissions are caused by automobile transport. Electric vehicles are the most practical and efficient method currently available for effectively reducing carbon emissions in this world.

The popularity of electric passenger cars is projected to expand in the next ten years. As per the agency, around 13% of new cars sold in 2022 will be electric.

Automotive pumps are essential in this transition to electrification because they manage the fuel-air ratio of an engine. Sports utility vehicles (SUVs) are becoming more and more popular, and there is a growing awareness of sustainability, which has further accelerated the rise in demand for automotive pumps.

Due to their mix of size and off-road ability, sports utility vehicles (SUVs) are quickly rising to the top of millennials' preferred vehicle categories. Due to their large size and weight, SUVs frequently require quite strong pumps to be able to move about.

As a result, there is no more need for automobile pumps. SUVs also need more specialized parts than other types of vehicles, like powerful engines and advanced suspension systems. It is increasing the demand for automobile pumps that have characteristics specifically made for SUVs.

Vehicles' fuel injection pumps are a crucial part that help them run as efficiently and with as much performance as possible. They play a significant role in achieving legal emission regulations, which makes them a vital component of the automobile sector.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global demand for automotive pumps in terms of value and volume. It is primarily due to rising demand for electric and fuel-efficient vehicles in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Encouragement provided to hybrid car makers is also a prominent factor behind the growth. The paradigm shift from new car sales to the nations' swift progress to hybrid cars presents enticing chances in this burgeoning industry.

Key Takeaways:

· Between 2021 and 2031, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% and account for 40% of the global market for automotive pumps.

· During the projected period, Europe is expected to hold roughly 30% of the global market for automotive pumps.

· The historical period from 2016 to 2020 saw a 4% CAGR in the global market for automotive pumps.

· By 2031, the electric automotive pump category is expected to hold a 2/3 share of the global market, according on technology type.





· Depending on the type of pump, the gasoline supply pumps market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 30 billion by 2031.

Growth Drivers:



Increasing sales of commercial and passenger cars in emerging nations is likely to drive demand for automotive pumps. Growing usage of modern automation systems such as automatic transmission and gasoline turbochargers is projected to improve automobile pump sales.

Restraints:



Automotive pumps require regular maintenance, including cleaning, lubrication, and replacement of parts, which is often expensive. Automotive pumps require energy to operate, which can put a strain on the vehicle's electrical system and decrease fuel efficiency.

Competitive Landscape:

Manufacturers are offering new pumps with high efficiency, reliability, and durability that meet the changing demands of customers. They are also looking for innovative and cost-effective ways to reduce emissions and increase fuel efficiency, in order to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance,



In February 2023, Cummins Inc. revealed two additional dewatering pump systems. The Cummins QSF2.8 engine powers the QSF4X4 and QSF6X6 pumps, which provide users with a valuable end pump for use in varioperations. In November 2019, Delphi Technologies introduced an innovatively modified fuel pump subsystem and announced the extension of its product portfolio.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR



Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Delphi Automotive

Denso Corporation

TRW Automotive

Mikuni Corporation

Continental AG

Johnson Electric

Mahle Group

Magna International

KSPG AG-A

Robert Bosh GmbH

SHW AG Davies Craig

More Valuable Insights on Automotive Pumps Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed analysis on this industry for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of automotive pumps through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Pump Type:



Fuel Injection Pumps

Fuel Supply Pumps

Engine Oil Pumps

Transmission Oil Pumps

Coolant Pumps

Steering Pumps

Vacuum Pumps Windshield Washer Pumps

By Technology Type:



Electric Mechanical

By Vehicle Type:



Passenger Card

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) Light Commercial Vehicle (LVC)

By Sales Channel:



Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Aftermarket

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Middle East & Africa

