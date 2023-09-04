Medical Device Cleaning Market Is Projected To Rise At A Cagr Of Over 6% By 2031 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The Medical Device Cleaning Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Medical Device Cleaning demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Medical Device Cleaning market outlook across the globe.
market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Medical Device Cleaning market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of variend-use segments
According to Fact.MR , the global medical device cleaning market was valued at around US$ 1.4 Bn in 2020, and is projected to expand 1.4X to top US$ 2 Bn by 2031. North America is set to account for around 50% market share over the decade.
Growth Drivers: Increasing Use of Medical Devices : The use of medical devices, including surgical instruments, endoscopes, and dental instruments, continues to rise due to advancements in healthcare technology and an aging population. With more medical procedures being performed, the demand for effective cleaning and sterilization solutions increases. Stringent Regulatory Standards : Regulatory bodies such as the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the United States and similar agencies in other countries have established strict standards and guidelines for the cleaning and sterilization of medical devices. Compliance with these standards is essential, driving the adoption of effective cleaning solutions. Prevention of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs) : Healthcare-associated infections remain a significant concern in healthcare settings. Proper cleaning and sterilization of medical devices are critical in preventing the spread of infections, making the use of reliable cleaning methods essential. Technological Advancements : Advances in cleaning technologies, including automated cleaning systems, ultrasonic cleaners, and detergents specifically formulated for medical devices, have improved the efficiency and effectiveness of medical device cleaning processes. Foon Patient Safety : Patient safety is a top priority in healthcare, and clean and sterile medical devices are essential to prevent complications and ensure positive patient outcomes. Hospitals and healthcare facilities prioritize the use of effective cleaning methods to enhance patient safety. Rise in Ambulatory Surgery Centers : Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) are becoming increasingly popular for minor surgical procedures. These centers require efficient and rapid medical device cleaning solutions to maintain a high patient turnover rate. Global Pandemic Response : The COVID-19 pandemic heightened awareness of infection control and the importance of properly cleaned and disinfected medical devices. Healthcare facilities have increased their foon cleaning protocols, leading to greater demand for cleaning products and services. Growing Number of Surgical Procedures : As the global population continues to grow and age, there is a corresponding increase in the number of surgical procedures performed. Each procedure requires sterile instruments and devices, driving demand for cleaning solutions. Market Consolidation : The medical device cleaning market has witnessed consolidation through mergers and acquisitions. Larger companies acquiring smaller ones can lead to increased innovation, product development, and market competitiveness. Environmental Concerns : There is a growing emphasis on environmentally friendly cleaning solutions. Manufacturers are developing products that are effective in cleaning medical devices while minimizing the environmental impact. Training and Education : Proper training and education on cleaning and sterilization procedures are crucial for healthcare staff. Companies offering training and support services alongside their cleaning products can gain a competitive edge. Customization and Compatibility : Medical device cleaning solutions need to be compatible with varitypes of devices and materials. Manufacturers that offer customizable cleaning solutions to meet specific healthcare facility needs are likely to see increased adoption.
Key Companies Profiled
STERIS PLC 3M Company Getinge Group Advanced Sterilization Products Ecolab Inc. Metrex Research, LLC Ruhof Corporation Cantel Medical Corporation BODE Chemie Gmbh Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Sklar Surgical Instruments Sterigenics International LLC Oro Clean Chemie AG GAMA Healthcare Ltd Medivators Inc. Biotrol
Competitive Landscape
Major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across several end-user industries.
In 2020, the U.S. FDA approved the use of Steris V-PRO 1 Plus, maX2, & maX low-temperature sterilization systems for decontamination of around 750,000 N95 respirators and similar masks each day in hospitals used for treating Covid-19 patients. In February 2021, Solvay and Metrex collaborate on chemical resistance testing of widely used disinfectants in healthcare settings. The joint study included CaviWipesTM 2.0, Metrex's newest product, and evaluated the chemical resistance of Solvay's high-performance polymers and their ability to withstand strong disinfectants used to combat the SARS-CoV-2 viand other healthcare-acquired infections.
Key Segments in Medical Device Cleaning Industry Research
Process
Disinfection Automatic Cleaning Manual Cleaning Precleaning Application
Medical Device Cleaning of Surgical Instruments Medical Device Cleaning of Endoscopes Medical Device Cleaning of Ultrasound Probes Medical Device Cleaning of Dental Instruments End User
Medical Device Cleaning for Hospitals and Clinics Medical Device Cleaning for Diagnostic Centers Medical Device Cleaning for Dental Clinics Medical Device Cleaning for Ambulatory Surgical Centers
