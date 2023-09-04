Medical Device Cleaning Market Is Projected To Rise At A Cagr Of Over 6% By 2031 X Herald

market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Medical Device Cleaning market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of variend-use segments

According to Fact.MR , the global medical device cleaning market was valued at around US$ 1.4 Bn in 2020, and is projected to expand 1.4X to top US$ 2 Bn by 2031. North America is set to account for around 50% market share over the decade.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:



Growth Drivers:

Key Companies Profiled



STERIS PLC

3M Company

Getinge Group

Advanced Sterilization Products

Ecolab Inc.

Metrex Research, LLC

Ruhof Corporation

Cantel Medical Corporation

BODE Chemie Gmbh

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Sterigenics International LLC

Oro Clean Chemie AG

GAMA Healthcare Ltd

Medivators Inc. Biotrol

Competitive Landscape

Major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across several end-user industries.



In 2020, the U.S. FDA approved the use of Steris V-PRO 1 Plus, maX2, & maX low-temperature sterilization systems for decontamination of around 750,000 N95 respirators and similar masks each day in hospitals used for treating Covid-19 patients. In February 2021, Solvay and Metrex collaborate on chemical resistance testing of widely used disinfectants in healthcare settings. The joint study included CaviWipesTM 2.0, Metrex's newest product, and evaluated the chemical resistance of Solvay's high-performance polymers and their ability to withstand strong disinfectants used to combat the SARS-CoV-2 viand other healthcare-acquired infections.

Key Segments in Medical Device Cleaning Industry Research



Process



Disinfection



Automatic Cleaning



Manual Cleaning

Precleaning

Application



Medical Device Cleaning of Surgical Instruments



Medical Device Cleaning of Endoscopes



Medical Device Cleaning of Ultrasound Probes

Medical Device Cleaning of Dental Instruments

End User



Medical Device Cleaning for Hospitals and Clinics



Medical Device Cleaning for Diagnostic Centers



Medical Device Cleaning for Dental Clinics Medical Device Cleaning for Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Get Full Access of Complete Report:



Contact:

sales Office :

Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: