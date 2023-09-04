U.S. Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market Is Projected To Surge Ahead At 13.8% Cagr Through 2032 X Herald

Electric vehicles use lithium-ion batteries and can hold the charge for weeks with the ability to quickly and easily recharge. Although EV batteries are 90% recyclable, prominent manufacturers are looking for re-purposing used electric vehicle batteries for second-life energy storage. Several manufacturers are also offering a 100,000-mile or 8-year battery warranty. Statistics by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory reveal that batteries can also last up to 12 to 15 years under moderate climate conditions.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report:

Market Growth and Adoption:

The U.S. HEV market has experienced steady growth, with consumers increasingly turning to hybrid vehicles as a more environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient alternative. Factors contributing to this growth include:



Government Incentives: Federal and state incentives, such as tax credits and rebates, have encouraged consumers to purchase HEVs. These incentives aim to reduce the total cost of ownership and promote the adoption of cleaner vehicles.

Environmental Concerns: Rising awareness of climate change and the need to reduce carbon emissions have driven consumers and businesses to consider more eco-friendly transportation options.

Advancements in Technology: Automakers have continued to improve HEV technology, resulting in better fuel efficiency, longer electric-only ranges, and more affordable pricing. Regulatory Pressure: Stringent fuel economy and emissions standards, as well as zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandates in some states, have motivated automakers to develop and promote HEVs as part of their overall fleet strategy.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The U.S. hybrid electric vehicles market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 55.5 billion by the end of 2032.

The market witnessed 10.3% growth during the years 2017-2021.

Under power source, stored electricity hybrid electric vehicles hold 78.3% market share and are projected to rise at 14.1% CAGR over the forecast period.

Under vehicle type, passenger cars dominate the market by holding 37.8% share in the United States hybrid electric vehicles market.

South-West U.S. dominates the market with 29.8% share. West U.S. and South-West U.S. together hold a 55.2% share of the United States market.

“ The benefits of hybrid electric vehicles over conventional vehicles and augmented investments undertaken by prominent market players are anticipated to drive hybrid electric vehicle sales across the United States over the coming years ”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

The U.S. market for hybrid electric vehicles is in its beginning stage and is probably going to push on the rear of sound ventures, both from market players and the public authority. Alongside this, the rising framework is additionally ready to help market development throughout the next few years.

Rising revenue in electric vehicles on the rear of emanation control needs presents worthwhile open doors for new makers to enter the market. Also, conspicumarket players are putting resources into innovative work to improve their item contributions and deal with eco-friendly half-and-half vehicles throughout the next few years.



Tesla Inc. received approval for nearly four of its vehicle variants in the Indian market. The company got approval from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in 2021. The company also intends to enter the Indian market by forming a subsidiary called Energy Private Ltd. and Tesla Indian Motors. General Motors Company has started increasing its investments in electric vehicles in 2019 to grow its electric vehicles portfolio and lead the EV race. The company plans that more than 40% of its vehicles in the United States will be battery-operated electric vehicles by 2025.

Key Companies Profiled in U.S. Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market Report



General Motors

Ford Motor Company

Tesla Motors Inc.

Magna International Plc

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Toyota Motor Corporation

U.S. Hybrid Electric Vehicles Industry Segmentation



by Power Source :



Stored Electricity Hybrid Electric Vehicles

On-Board Electric Generator Hybrid Electric Vehicles

by Powertrain :



Series Hybrid Electric Vehicles



Parallel Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Combined Hybrid Electric Vehicles

by Vehicle Type :



Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles



Two-Wheelers Others

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the U.S. hybrid electric vehicles market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by power source (stored electricity hybrid electric vehicles, on-board electric generator hybrid electric vehicles), powertrain (series hybrid electric vehicles, parallel hybrid electric vehicles, combined hybrid electric vehicles), and vehicle type (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, others), across major regions of the United States (West U.S., South-West U.S., Mid-West U.S., North-East U.S., and South-East U.S.).

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Future Outlook:

The U.S. HEV market is expected to continue evolving, driven by a combination of regulatory requirements, consumer preferences, and technological advancements. As automakers invest in hybrid and electric technologies, the line between HEVs and fully electric vehicles is likely to blur. HEVs will remain an attractive option for consumers seeking improved fuel economy and reduced emissions without fully transitioning to all-electric vehicles. However, the growth of HEVs may face competition from fully electric vehicles as their range and charging infrastructure improve.

In conclusion, the U.S. Hybrid Electric Vehicles market has experienced growth and transformation in response to environmental concerns, government incentives, and advancements in automotive technology. The adoption of HEVs is likely to continue as automakers expand their hybrid offerings, and regulatory pressures for reduced emissions persist. However, it's essential to acknowledge that industry trends and developments may have evolved since my last update in September 2021. Consulting recent industry reports and news sources for the latest information is advisable for a comprehensive understanding of the current U.S. HEV market landscape.

Contact:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: