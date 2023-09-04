Sastanaqqam Nears Completion Of Its Game-Centric Blockchain: A New Dawn For Developers And Dapps

Dubai, UAE, 4th September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , In a groundbreaking move set to revolutionize the world of gaming and decentralized applications (DApps), Sastanaqqam has announced that it is on the brink of finalizing its very own blockchain dedicated exclusively to games and DApps. This innovative endeavor promises to provide a robust and scalable infrastructure, catering specifically to the unique demands of the gaming and DApp community.

Sastanaqqam , already renowned for its pioneering blend of art, blockchain, and entertainment in the Web 3.0 space, is taking a monumental leap with this initiative. Recognizing the exponential growth and potential of the gaming industry, coupled with the rise of DApps, Sastanaqqam aims to offer a blockchain solution that addresses the specific challenges and requirements of these sectors.

But the innovation doesn't stop there. Alongside the launch of its blockchain, Sastanaqqam is also introducing an incubation program and academy for adopters. This initiative is designed to nurture, guide, and support developers, startups, and enthusiasts who wish to venture into the world of blockchain-based gaming and DApps. By providing resources, mentorship, and a state-of-the-art platform, Sastanaqqam is positioning itself as a beacon for innovation and growth in the decentralized world.

The Sastanaqqam Academy will serve as a knowledge hub, offering courses, workshops, and hands-on training sessions for budding developers and blockchain enthusiasts. It aims to bridge the knowledge gap, ensuring that adopters are well-equipped to harness the full potential of the Sastanaqqam blockchain.

The incubation program, on the other hand, will act as a catalyst for startups and developers, providing them with the necessary tools, resources, and mentorship to bring their innovative ideas to life. With a foon fostering innovation and promoting the adoption of blockchain technology in gaming and DApps, this program is set to be a game-changer.

In conclusion, as Sastanaqqam stands on the cusp of launching its dedicated gaming blockchain, the future looks promising for developers, gamers, and the broader DApp community. With a commitment to innovation, education, and growth, Sastanaqqam is not just launching a blockchain; it's ushering in a new era for the decentralized world.

About Sastanaqqam

Sastanaqqam is a project that launched as a result of NFTs going mainstream.

The project started when they explored how to switch from a traditional business model – in art and art collecting – to a decentralized one using blockchain technologies.

From this vision was born a range of projects to be developed around this, such as the Wallet, native token (Blue Token), Marketplace, NFT RentalPlace, Virtual Museum, Staking Platform, and P2E Games. In this article, we explore every aspect of that project in more details: showing you what you can experience and benefit from on the Sastanaqqam Platform.

Sastanaqqam creates a thriving Web 3.0 ecosystem by converging decentralization, digitization, and entertainment. As a dynamic hub for artists, collectors, and crypto enthusiasts, we offer blockchain-powered services that elevate the experience. Our platforms include a Digital art gallery, a Rental service for art display, and a crypto Wallet. Future developments include a virtual Museum and entertainment Platform designed to empower users' Web 3.0 journey

Sastanaqqam's varied services include a robust DeFi platform, state-of-the-art art platforms, an engaging entertainment segment, and an education platform focused on enhancing financial literacy. Their services, supported by the Blue Token, epitomize the tenets of Web 3.0 by offering users decentralized and digitized services across several domains.

Sastanaqqam, a pioneering company that blends decentralization, digitization, and entertainment in a Web 3.0 ecosystem, declared a new strategic alliance with Unicsoft, a highly respected technology consulting company. This exciting collaboration signals a leap forward in enhancing and developing innovative solutions within the blockchain sector.