By disclosing the availability of a new smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro , on the company website, Huawei quietly let customers in China know that it had re-entered the mobile-phone business.

Word on the Mate 60 Pro spread like wildfire on China's social media. Even though Huawei provided virtually no background information on the new phone, the initial allotment was sold out on the first day.



Visitors to the website can see that Huawei's smartphone is priced slightly lower than the Apple iPhone 14 with similar functionality. The notable difference is that the speed of Huawei's phone is greater and meets the specifications of a 5G-capable smartphone.

Third parties immediately took apart the Mate 60 Pro and reported that there was no evidence of anytechnology inside the phone. The phone is driven by a Kirin 9000S chip, designed and made in China, and uses HarmonyOS, Huawei's own operating system.