Korean War Continues With Us Renewal Of Travel Ban To North

The ban was first set in place by the Donald Trump administration in 2017, and in spite of Korean-American activists' repeated calls to lift the draconian prohibition, it has been renewed annually since.

During his presidential campaign in 2020, Joe Biden promised to“reunite Korean-Americans separated from loved ones in North Korea for decades,” but has extended the travel ban each year he has been in office. This current ban will remain in place until August 31, 2024, at which point it will either be lifted or extended again.

Kate Youngjoo Shim, an activist with the women's organization Korea Peace Now! , is one of the many Korean-Americans the travel ban impacts. Born in Korea, Shim moved to theat the age of 15. Both sides of her family are originally from North Korea, and the ban now prevents her from visiting cousins and other close relatives there.

Shim pointed out the hypocrisy of thegovernment lecturing North Korea on human rights while keeping so many Korean family members separated.

“The biggest human-rights violation to me is not letting people see their family,” she said.“Thegovernment is always trying to say things about [North Korea's] human-rights conditions, but if you're not letting people meet their mothers, their children, their immediate families ... there's no excuse.”

Things were not always this way. Shim's grandmother was separated from her oldest son, Shim's uncle, during the Korean War. After decades of trying to track him down while living in South Korea, her grandmother moved to theat the age of 65 in the 1980s in the hopes that it would improve her chances of finding and reuniting with him.



The task had proved difficult for her in South Korea because of the political situation between the North and South at that time. Even after decades of not knowing where he was and against all odds, Shim's grandmother remained hopeful that she and her long-lost son would meet again. After moving to the US, she even started working at a factory so that she could afford to bring him back gifts once he was found.