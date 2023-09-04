Big Update On Tunefab Spotify Music Converter V3.1.19

Let's go through all major changes in the latest TuneFab Spotify Music Converter V3.1.19 and grasp how they perform to provide a better experience.

The largest enhancement on TuneFab Spotify Music Converter V3.1.19 refers to the core algorithm update, boosting faster decoding method to deliver you faster music downloading performance. It raises the conversion speed from the original 5X to 35X faster. To complete a minutes long Spotify song download, it only takes several seconds. Also equipped with the batch processing feature, TuneFab Spotify Music Converter V3.1.19 realizes the quickest process to download Spotify playlists within minutes, greatly boosts the efficiency and saves much of your time.

With full support on Spotify video podcast download, TuneFab Spotify Music Converter V3.1.19 now performs to enable almost all Spotify content conversion, extracting soundtracks to regular music files for flexible offline streaming. Instead of wasting mobile data to play video podcast episodes, now you can save them to listen without network connection anymore.

The brand-new TuneFab Spotify Music Converter V3.1.19 also enhances better music output quality, by adding two more lossless format options, which are AIFF and ALAC to encode audio outputs, ensuring the original streaming experience as Spotify premium subscribers without paying for the subscription fee continuously.

Batch downloading Spotify playlists cost much time and effort in managing them. Hence, the latest TuneFab Spotify Music Converter V3.1.19 adds the auto-classification feature to tag Spotify downloads and categorize them by folders based on your settings. Meanwhile, the file names of Spotify outputs are now allowed to be customized in preferences, enabling you to better manage them without hassle.

Despite the above major updates, TuneFab Spotify Music Converter V3.1.19 also enables the following new features to deliver you better service:



Full controls on music download to pause the conversion at anytime;

Available to reorder the converting list by one tap;

Enhance better in-app player to stream music and video podcasts; Cache clearing added to resolve data corruption and improve data security.

This new update on TuneFab Spotify Music Converter adds powerful performance and more features to improve more convenient and hassle-free Spotify music download experience. However, it won't require higher system requirements to run the services. In other words, the tech specifications required to install TuneFab Spotify Music Converter V3.1.19 remain the same as the old versions. You can also directly update to enjoy the improved functionality without concerning about the device incompatibility. Here are the system requirements for installing TuneFab Spotify Music Converter V3.1.19, providing as your references: