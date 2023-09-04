Crpf Soldier Shoots Himself Dead

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. Bashit Narayan Yadav, a resident of Bihar, was on duty near Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway when he shot himself
around 11.45 pm on Saturday, they said.
They said the body of the deceased was shifted to sub-district hospital Banihal for postmortem and other legal formalities.
The motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the officials said.
Meanwhile, a police personnel was injured when his service rifle went off accidentally during an operation in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir late
Saturday evening.
“During a routine operation task in Gundha Khawas area, a service weapon of a police personnel went off accidentally due to which the personnel received injury in his foot,” a police official said. On hearing the gunshot, some village defence guards fired some aerial rounds, he said, adding the injured jawan has been evacuated to hospital. Read Also Suicide: The Silent Epidemic BSF Officer Shoots Self Dead In Kathua
