UK spots over 870 migrants passing English Channel, highest number in single day

(MENAFN) Over 870 migrants were spotted passing the English Channel in small vessels on Saturday, the highest amount recorded in one day by now this year, the United Kingdom Home Office declared on Sunday.



An overall number of 872 people in 15 small vessels passed the Channel on Saturday, exceeding the earlier single-day record on August 10, when 756 migrants were witnessed in the Channel.



Number by the Home Office on the refugee overpasses in the last seven days revealed that 60 people reached Britain on August 27 as well as 300 people arrived to the UK on August 29.



An overall amount of 1,232 migrants in 21 small vessels were seen passing the English Channel between August 27 and September 2, as stated by formal information.



In the meantime, the backlog of asylum seeker cases in Britain has reached a new high level, with 175,457 people awaiting a judgement on asylum request in the UK at the end of June 2023, a 44 percent rise from the end of June 2022, based on official numbers published in August.

