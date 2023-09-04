Russian Army Fires 271 Shells At Kherson Region: One Killed, Five Injured

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 57 attacks, firing 271 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRS, UAVs, and aircraft. The enemy fired 10 shells at the city of Kherson," Prokudin said.

According to him, the Russian military targeted residential neighborhoods, the building of a poultry farm in Kherson district, an administrative building in Beryslav district, buildings of an educational institution and a joint-stock company in Kherson.

One person was killed and another five, including a child, were injured in Russian attacks, Prokudin stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces on September 3 shelled residential buildings in Bilozerka, a family came under enemy fire.