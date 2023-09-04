Air Defense System Destroys Enemy Reconnaissance Drone Over Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night in the Mykolaiv region, the Air Defense Forces destroyed a Russian reconnaissance UAV of operational and tactical level (of an unspecified type).
Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
At night on September 4, at 01:43 a.m., the Air Defense Forces destroyed a Russian reconnaissance UAV of the operational and tactical level in the Mykolaiv region, Kim said.
According to the head of the RMA, at 08:27 a.m. the enemy struck the coastline of Ochakiv. There were no casualties.
Read also: Damaged roofs of over 200 apartment blocks repaired in Mykolaiv
Also yesterday, at 09:35 a.m., Russians fired artillery at the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.
Kim noted that at 12:42 p.m., a settlement of the Kutsurub community came under artillery fire. There were no casualties.
He added that in Mykolaiv, Pervomaisk, Voznesensk and Bashtanka districts, the day and night were relatively calm.
Read also: In Mykolaiv , 63 residents receive compensation for damaged housing under eRecovery program
As reported, a 36-year-old resident exploded on a mine in the village of Chornomorka, in the Mykolaiv region, while swimming in the sea.
MENAFN04092023000193011044ID1107002182
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.