Air Defense System Destroys Enemy Reconnaissance Drone Over Mykolaiv Region

Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

At night on September 4, at 01:43 a.m., the Air Defense Forces destroyed a Russian reconnaissance UAV of the operational and tactical level in the Mykolaiv region, Kim said.

According to the head of the RMA, at 08:27 a.m. the enemy struck the coastline of Ochakiv. There were no casualties.

Also yesterday, at 09:35 a.m., Russians fired artillery at the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties.

Kim noted that at 12:42 p.m., a settlement of the Kutsurub community came under artillery fire. There were no casualties.

He added that in Mykolaiv, Pervomaisk, Voznesensk and Bashtanka districts, the day and night were relatively calm.

As reported, a 36-year-old resident exploded on a mine in the village of Chornomorka, in the Mykolaiv region, while swimming in the sea.