New Professional Development Training Launched By Atdc On September 2Nd, 2023 (Photo/Video)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Azerbaijan Teacher Development Centre is actively engaged in
professional development initiatives inoperation with the
Education Institute as part of the professional development
projects supported by the Ministry of Science and Education of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
The new project that was launched today aims at professional
development of the teachers in the field of“lesson plan
development”. A total of 1800 teachers from Baku, Absheron-Khizi,
Shaki-Zaqatala, and Quba-Khachmaz regions will benefit from this
project.
The training sessions will run throughout the months of
September and October 2023.
The lessons within the project will be mentored by 27
professional teachers representing the Azerbaijan European School
which is ATDC`s partner institution.
All mentors have been capacitated with the relevant skills and
knowledge through series of“train the trainers” progranized
by the European Azerbaijan School as a part of its ongoing faculty
professional development initiatives.
MENAFN04092023000187011040ID1107002179
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.