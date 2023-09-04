Monday, 04 September 2023 01:47 GMT

New Professional Development Training Launched By Atdc On September 2Nd, 2023 (Photo/Video)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Azerbaijan Teacher Development Centre is actively engaged in professional development initiatives inoperation with the Education Institute as part of the professional development projects supported by the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The new project that was launched today aims at professional development of the teachers in the field of“lesson plan development”. A total of 1800 teachers from Baku, Absheron-Khizi, Shaki-Zaqatala, and Quba-Khachmaz regions will benefit from this project.

The training sessions will run throughout the months of September and October 2023.

The lessons within the project will be mentored by 27 professional teachers representing the Azerbaijan European School which is ATDC`s partner institution.

All mentors have been capacitated with the relevant skills and knowledge through series of“train the trainers” progranized by the European Azerbaijan School as a part of its ongoing faculty professional development initiatives.

