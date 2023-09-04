Monday, 04 September 2023 01:47 GMT

Azerbaijani Embassy In Ukraine Postpones Launch Of Mobile Consular Service


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine has postponed the launch of a mobile consulate due to the military situation in Ukraine, said Azerbaijani Embassy on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"Due to the non-dangersituation in view of the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine, the introduction of mobile consular service, planned for September 9, 2023, is postponed indefinitely," the message of the diplomatic mission noted.

Some time ago the consular section of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine planned to launch mobile consular service in Odeon September 9.

