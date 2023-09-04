Azerbaijani Embassy In Ukraine Postpones Launch Of Mobile Consular Service

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The Azerbaijani
Embassy in Ukraine has postponed the launch of a mobile consulate
due to the military situation in Ukraine, said Azerbaijani Embassy
on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"Due to the non-dangersituation in view of the ongoing
hostilities in Ukraine, the introduction of mobile consular
service, planned for September 9, 2023, is postponed indefinitely,"
the message of the diplomatic mission noted.
Some time ago the consular section of the Azerbaijani Embassy in
Ukraine planned to launch mobile consular service in Odeon
September 9.
MENAFN04092023000187011040ID1107002178
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.