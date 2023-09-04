Ministry Invites Specialized Companies To Implement Energy Efficiency Program In Aqaba Hotels

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 4 (Petra) -- The Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF), under the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, on Monday extended an invitation to specialized companies in the energy efficiency sector to partake in an energy-saving program designed for Aqaba's hotels.
The announcement comes as part of the Ministry's significant steps towards enhancing energy efficiency in the city of Aqaba.
With sustainability and energy conservation at the forefront, the Ministry is actively seeking qualified partners to implement this crucial initiative, which aligns with Jordan's broader commitment to greener practices and a more eco-conscifuture.
Companies that specialize in energy efficiency and are keen to contribute to this noteworthy endeavor are urged to submit their applications promptly.
Interested parties have until the 10th of September to seek clarifications or address any inquiries related to the accreditation application form. Following this, the 13th of September has been set as the deadline for submitting fully completed application forms, accompanied by all the necessary documentation.
