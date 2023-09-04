Al Haydos, Afif Return As Queiroz Recalls Seniors Ahead Of Kenya, Russia Friendlies

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's seasoned forwards Hassan Al Haydos and Akram Afif are back in the national side as head coach Carlos Queiroz recalled senior players in the 26-man squad named yesterday.

The announcement came as the reigning Asian champions prepare for their upcoming home friendlies against Kenya and Russia. Qatar will meet Kenya on September 7 before meeting Russia on September 12 with both the games scheduled to be played at Al Janoub Stadium.

Al Haydos and Afif – considered as the key players for Al Annabi in the recent years – were snubbed by Queiroz along with several other senior players ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup – what was the first assignment for the veteran Portuguese as Qatar coach. Al Gharafa forward Ahmed Alaaeldin has also made a comeback.

Also returning to the national squad is Al Sadd's star goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb while Al Arabi's goalie Jasem Al Hail was also included among the goalkeepers to replace Youssef Hasan.



Defenders Boualem Khoukhi and Pedro Miguel besides midfielders Karim Boudiaf and Abdulaziz Hatem also returned to the side.

Queiroz snubbed the senior players for the Gold Cup squad to test young players in the tournament where the side was making its second appearance as a guest side after reaching the semi-finals on their debut in 2021. In this year's edition, Qatar lost to Panama in the quarter-finals in July.

But the new-look side displayed impressive performances in the event including a stunning 1-0 group stage victory over CONCACAF giants Mexico, who eventually won the tournament for the record ninth time.

Meanwhile, the upcoming friendlies are part of Qatar's preparations for their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign to begin in November.

Al Annabi will also defend their Asian Cup crown at home with the premier continental event set to take place from January 12 to February 10, 2024. Qatar will play against China, Tajikistan and Lebanon in the group stage.

Qatar Squad

Goalkeepers: Jasem Al Hail (Al Arabi), Meshaal Barsham, Saad Al Sheeb (Al Sadd), Salah Zakaria (Al Duhail)

Defenders: Ahmed Suhail, Boualam Khoukhi, Musab Khider, Pedro Miguel, Tariq Salman (Al Sadd), Bassam Al Rawi (Al Rayyan), Hazem Ahmed (Al Wakrah), Homam Al Amin (Al Gharafa), Youssef Ayman (Al Duhail)

Midfielders: Abdullah Al Ahrak (Qatar SC), Abdulaziz Hatem (Al Rayyan), Abdullah Al Marafie, Ahmed Fathi (Al Arabi), Ali Asad, Mustafa Meshaal (Al Sadd), Karim Boudiaf (Al Duhail)

Forwards: Ahmed Alaaeldin (Al Gharafa), Akram Afif, Hassan Al Haydos, Mohammed Waad, Yousef Abdelrazaq (Al Sadd), Almoez Ali (Al Duhail)