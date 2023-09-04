Hmc Debunks Fake Text Messages About Health Card Renewal

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) issued a warning yesterday about fraudulent messages regarding the health card renewal.

HMC reminded its patients and members of the public to exercise caution and refrain from opening any SMS messages sent by unverified sources.

The warning was brought about by a fraudulent message that states that a user's health card is about to expire, further prompting the user to renew it through a provided link.

HMC shared the photo of the scam text and marked it as incorrect.

"These messages may contain fraudulent or suspicilinks that claim to update your personal information or health card," HMC added.

It further affirmed that the health card renewal is initiated through an official text message from Hamad Medical Corporation, which includes the official website link. ( )