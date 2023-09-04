Traffic Department Calls On Owners Of Impounded Vehicle To Clear Dues

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Traffic calls on owners of impounded vehicles to approach the Traffic Investigation Section at the Industrial Area to complete the procedures and receive their vehicles back.

Owners of vehicles impounded for more than three months have to approach the department within 30 days starting Monday, September 4, 2023.



It added that the procedures to receive the vehicles back after paying penalty and ground fees can be completed at the Industrial Area Street No 52.

The department stated this on its social media, warning that if the owners of these vehicles do not show up within the specified period then the authorities will display them for sale in a public auction.