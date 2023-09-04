Candidate For Gilbert Mayor, Shane Krauser, Ignites Hope In The Midst Of Campaign

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
In celebration of the adoption of the U.S. Constitution, nationally-renowned speaker Shane Krauser is scheduled to speak throughout Arizona.
GILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Shane Krauser, candidate for Gilbert mayor , will experience his busiest month since announcing his candidacy in January 2023.
September 17 is the date the nation commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution by 39 of the founding fathers in 1787, as well as the document's delivery to the 13 original states for ratification.
Shane Krauser has numerrequests throughout September, also known as "Constitution Month," to speak about the uniqueness of America's governing document, why it's worth defending today, and how it can unify the people.
Shane Krauser, an experienced trial attorney and former adjunct professor of constitutional law, is a life-long student of the Constitution and the many issues that this governing document implicates culturally.
"The word 'Constitution' is a trigger word for many Americans, and we experience a wide variety of emotions, from anger to hope. However, this is a document that can bring people together. People are tired of a government that picks winners and losers and are exhausted by many of our elected representatives - both Republican and Democrat - who disregard the rules. An enforced constitution is, in large part, the answer to our chaos," said Shane Krauser.
Among many of the scheduled events for the month, Krauser will speak to one of the largest women's clubs in Arizona, the MRepublican Women.
"I am honored at the opportunity to be their keynote speaker for their monthly event, as this is one of the most active and engaged political groups in all of Arizona," said Krauser.
The MRepublican Women is led by Nancy Salmon, who is the wife of Matt Salmon, a former U.S. congressman and a recent Arizona gubernatorial candidate.
"My message is that our charters of freedom are designed to protect everyone, regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, and economic status. The Constitution should not be used to push one's agenda to crush another. This document is a unifier and protector but has sadly been used by some as a tool to divide and even harm," explained Shane Krauser.
Throughout September, Krauser is slated to offer the keynote address at a few different Arizona legislative districts, Mesa's Heritage Academy (AZ), America Pack in Scottsdale, AZ, Freedom Expo in Mesa, AZ, United Patriots in Mesa, AZ, and a leadership and liberty conference in Los Angeles, CA.
All of these engagements will happen in addition to varifundraisers for his mayoral campaign and multiple "meet and greet" gatherings scheduled where individuals can mingle with Krauser on a much more personal level.
"September is always an incredibly busy month for me. Because I am running a campaign to be Gilbert's next mayor, things are even busier. These are exciting and hopeful times," noted Shane Krauser.
Krauser's core message is that better days are ahead if we can return to a culture of those in government honoring the rules and the people holding the line with their representatives.
"This month is a great opportunity to remind Americans that the problems we are experiencing are not because of the Constitution. They are occurring in spite of it," said Krauser.
In the midst of a mayoral campaign that is gaining steam, Shane Krauser asserts that we have lost the true spirit of freedom and believes he is in the midst of spearheading a movement around a return to America's ideals.
He concluded by emphasizing he wants "to help Gilbert act as the tip of the spear in this effort."
For media inquiries or to request an interview with Shane Krauser, contact Jared Taylor at 480.734.7073
Jared Taylor
Vote Shane Krauser
+1 480-734-7073
