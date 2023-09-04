Steel Grating Market Report 2023: Global Size, Share, Growth & Forecast Till 2028

steel grating market

Increasing investments in infrastructure projects, such as bridges, highways, and, represent one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for steel grating

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- How Big is the Global Steel Grating Market?

The global steel grating market size reached US$ 202.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 264.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2023-2028.

What is Steel Grating?

Steel grating refers to a rigid framework of interconnected bars or panels made from steel, designed to provide a durable and stable platform for variindustrial and commercial applications. It is characterized by its open design, typically featuring parallel and crossed bars, which allow for efficient drainage and ventilation while offering strength and support. It is available in varimaterials, bar shapes, sizes, and configurations to suit diverse needs. It exhibits high load-bearing capacity, which makes it suitable for heavy-duty applications. It is resistant to corrosion, which ensures a long lifespan in harsh environments. Its open design promotes efficient air circulation and prevents the buildup of gases. Its slip-resistant surface helps minimize accidents and provide a safe working environment. It facilitates efficient drainage in areas prone to water accumulation. It is widely used for walkways, platforms, flooring, stair treads, and in variindustries. It allows for easy cleaning and maintenance and ensures a clean and hygienic workspace. It is utilized in factories, warehouses, and manufacturing plants for sturdy flooring solutions. It enhances stairway safety by providing grip and visibility and is employed in architectural designs for a modern and open aesthetics.

Ready to Decide? Make Informed Decisions with Confidence. Request a sample copy of our report today:

Global Steel Grating Market Trends and Drivers:

Increasing investments in infrastructure projects, such as bridges, highways, and airports, represent one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for steel grating as a durable and reliable material. Additionally, the expanding urban population and the escalating demand for commercial spaces, public areas, and transportation hubs are driving the demand for steel grating in designing flooring and walkways. Along with this, rapid industrialization across varisectors is driving the need for robust flooring and structural solutions, like steel grating. Apart from this, the implementation of stringent safety regulations and standards in workplaces are promoting the use of slip-resistant and load-bearing materials like steel grating. Furthermore, the expansion of renewable energy projects, such as wind farms and solar installations, requires sturdy platforms and access points, driving steel grating adoption. Moreover, the shift towards stainless steel grating is driven by industries operating in corrosive environments, such as marine, offshore, and chemical sectors. Besides this, the booming e-commerce industry is catalyzing the demand for distribution centers and warehouses, driving the need for reliable industrial flooring solutions like steel grating. In addition, the rise of smart city initiatives is boosting the demand for modern and safe urban infrastructure, where steel grating contributes to walkways and pedestrian zones. Furthermore, agriculture and farming sectors are adopting steel grating for applications like flooring in livestock facilities and machinery access platforms.

Global Steel Grating Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are:

.Alabama Metal Industries Corporation (Gibraltar Industries Inc.),

.IKG, Interstate Gratings LLC,

.Lionweld Kennedy Flooring Limited (Hill & Smith Holdings),

.Lichtgitter GmbH,

.MaSpecialty Steel Inc.,

.Meiser GmbH,

.Nucor Corporation,

.Ohio Gratings Inc.,

.P&R Metals Inc.,

.Sinosteel Corporation,

.Valmont Industries Inc. etc.

Speak to Analyst:-

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, material type, fabrication, surface type, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Material Type:

.Carbon Steel Grating

.Stainless Steel Grating

.Mild Steel Grating

Breakup by Fabrication:

.Welded Steel Grating

.Swage Locked Grating

.Press Locked Grating

.Riveted Grating

.Close Mesh Steel Grating

Breakup by Surface Type:

.Serrated Steel Grating

.Plain Steel Grating

Breakup by Application:

.Walkways

.Stair Treads

.Platforms

.Security Fence

.Drainage Covers

.Trench Covers

.Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

.Oil and Gas

.Food Processing

.Pharmaceuticals

.Cement

.Chemical

.Mining

.Marine

.Civil Engineering

.Wastewater Treatment

.Others

Breakup By Regions:

.North America: (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

.Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

.Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

.Market Performance (2017-2022)

.Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

.Porter's Five Forces Analysis

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.SWOT Analysis

.Value Chain

.Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports:-

Cosmetic Chemicals Market Report 2023-2028:-

POS Software Market Report 2023-2028:-

Government Cloud Market Report 2023-2028:-

Fuel Cards Market Report 2023-2028:-



About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.



Elena Anderson

IMARC Services Private Limited

+ +1 631-791-1145

emailhere