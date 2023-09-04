Patient Temperature Management Systems Market Are Set To Reach Us$ 4.2 Billion By 2033 X Herald

market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Patient Temperature Management Systems market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of variend-use segments

The global patient temperature management systems market enjoys a value of US$ 3.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to climb to US$ 4.2 billion by 2033-end. This is because worldwide shipments of patient temperature management systems are anticipated to increase at 3.1% CAGR over the next ten years.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:



Key Trends:

Key Companies Profiled



3M Company

Smiths Group plc

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc

Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products LLC

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Inditherm Plc

R. Bard Inc.

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Atom Medical Corporation

Gentherm Incorporated Asahi Kasei Corporation

Competitive Landscape

Top patient temperature management system suppliers are launching new products to expand their product portfolio and drive sales potential.

In April 2021, °MEQU, a Danish medical technology company announced the launch of °M Station for our blood and IV fluid warming device, °M Warmer System, which is an in-hospital solution. The product is suitable for intensive care units, emergency rooms, etc.

Leading patient temperature management system manufacturers are also focusing on exclusive distribution agreements and collaborations to expand their business scope across the world while gaining a competitive edge over other market players.

In June 2021, ZOLL Medical Corporation, a leading medical device manufacturer, and Global Healthcare SG, a developer of body cooling solutions announced the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement. Through this agreement, ZOLL acquired the rights to exclusively distribute CarbonCool Full Body Suit and Comfort Suit in APAC countries.

Patient Temperature Management Systems Industry Research Segmentation



By Product Type :



Conventional Warming Systems



Surface Warming Systems



Intravascular Warming Systems



Conventional Cooling Systems



Surface Cooling Systems

Intravascular Cooling Systems

By Application :



Preoperative Care



Emergency Care



Neonatal Care



Acute Care

Others

By End User :



Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Neonatal Care Units

Specialized Clinics

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

Get Full Access of Complete Report:



Contact:

sales Office :

Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: