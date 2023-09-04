Patient Temperature Management Systems Market Are Set To Reach Us$ 4.2 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The Patient Temperature Management Systems Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Patient Temperature Management Systems demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Patient Temperature Management Systems market outlook across the globe.
market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Patient Temperature Management Systems market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of variend-use segments
The global patient temperature management systems market enjoys a value of US$ 3.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to climb to US$ 4.2 billion by 2033-end. This is because worldwide shipments of patient temperature management systems are anticipated to increase at 3.1% CAGR over the next ten years.
Download Sample Copy of This Report:
Key Trends: Increasing Demand for Hypothermia Prevention : Patient temperature management systems are commonly used to prevent hypothermia in surgical and critical care settings. As awareness of the risks associated with hypothermia grows, there is an increasing demand for these systems. Technological Advancements : Advances in technology have led to the development of more precise and efficient temperature management devices. These include advanced warming and cooling systems, as well as smart monitoring and control features. Wider Range of Applications : Temperature management systems are being used in a broader range of clinical applications, including surgery, emergency care, and neonatal care. This expansion of use cases is driving market growth. Homecare and Remote Monitoring : With the rise of home healthcare and telemedicine, there is a growing interest in temperature management systems that can be used in home settings. These systems need to be user-friendly and suitable for non-medical personnel. Foon Patient Comfort : Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on designing patient temperature management devices that are comfortable and non-invasive. Patient comfort is a significant consideration, especially for long-term use. Regulatory Compliance : Stringent regulations and guidelines related to patient temperature management are influencing product development and market dynamics. Compliance with these regulations is crucial for manufacturers. COVID-19 Impact : The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on the patient temperature management systems market, with increased demand for devices in critical care settings. Temperature monitoring has become even more critical during the pandemic. Rise in Minimally Invasive Surgery : Minimally invasive surgical procedures often require precise temperature management to ensure patient safety. The increasing adoption of these procedures is driving the demand for effective temperature management systems. Market Consolidation : Larger medical device companies are acquiring smaller firms specializing in temperature management systems. This consolidation can lead to increased competition and innovation in the market. Environmental Considerations : Environmental sustainability is becoming a more significant concern in the healthcare industry. Manufacturers are exploring ways to reduce the environmental impact of their temperature management devices. Cost-Effective Solutions : Healthcare facilities are looking for cost-effective temperature management solutions that provide high-quality performance. Cost considerations are significant, especially for budget-conscihealthcare providers. Patient-Centric Care : Healthcare is increasingly moving toward a patient-centric model, and temperature management is no exception. Systems that allow for personalized temperature control and comfort are gaining popularity.
Key Companies Profiled
3M Company Smiths Group plc Inspiration Healthcare Group plc Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products LLC ZOLL Medical Corporation Inditherm Plc R. Bard Inc. Medtronic plc Stryker Corporation Atom Medical Corporation Gentherm Incorporated Asahi Kasei Corporation
Competitive Landscape
Top patient temperature management system suppliers are launching new products to expand their product portfolio and drive sales potential.
In April 2021, °MEQU, a Danish medical technology company announced the launch of °M Station for our blood and IV fluid warming device, °M Warmer System, which is an in-hospital solution. The product is suitable for intensive care units, emergency rooms, etc.
Leading patient temperature management system manufacturers are also focusing on exclusive distribution agreements and collaborations to expand their business scope across the world while gaining a competitive edge over other market players.
In June 2021, ZOLL Medical Corporation, a leading medical device manufacturer, and Global Healthcare SG, a developer of body cooling solutions announced the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement. Through this agreement, ZOLL acquired the rights to exclusively distribute CarbonCool Full Body Suit and Comfort Suit in APAC countries.
Patient Temperature Management Systems Industry Research Segmentation
By Product Type :
Conventional Warming Systems Surface Warming Systems Intravascular Warming Systems Conventional Cooling Systems Surface Cooling Systems Intravascular Cooling Systems By Application :
Preoperative Care Emergency Care Neonatal Care Acute Care Others By End User :
Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Neonatal Care Units Specialized Clinics By Region :
North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA
Get Full Access of Complete Report:
Contact:
sales Office :
Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail:
MENAFN04092023004660010643ID1107002154
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.