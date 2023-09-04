Imports of Russian nickel by Brazil reach 18-years high of 11.1m

(MENAFN) Imports of Russian nickel by Brazil totaled to USD11.1 million in July, the maximum amount since 18 years, a Russia-based news agency stated, quoting formal information.



The news agency conducted a study that revealed that supplies had more than doubled in comparison to June. In absolute value, Brazil’s imports of Russian nickel escalated to 435.9 tons in July, which is the maximum amount since July 2019.



Russia was the main supplier of nickel to the South American country in July, followed by Norway with transfers valued at USD10.4 million, and the United States at USD7.3 million. The major five also involved Germany (USD4.7 million) as well as South Africa (USD3 million).



Nickle, which is a main element of Lithium-ion batteries, is employed in everything from home materials to electric automobiles, and is a main constituent for making stainless steel.



The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects that request for nickel might increase nineteen times by 2040 if countries totally achieve the aims of the Paris Climate Agreement by decreasing greenhouse gas emissions and restricting global warming to pre-industrial rates.

