(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE
4 SEPTEMBER 2023 at 9.30 EEST
24 000 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares
In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 24 000 A shares have been converted into 24 000 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 4 September 2023.
The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 33,438,382 A shares and 107,695,896 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 776 463 536.
Orion Corporation
| Jari Karlson
CFO
|
| Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions
|
Publisher:
Contact person :
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, tel. +358 10 426 3054
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion'ssales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
