24 000 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 24 000 A shares have been converted into 24 000 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 4 September 2023.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 33,438,382 A shares and 107,695,896 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 776 463 536.

Orion Corporation