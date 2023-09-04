Monday, 04 September 2023 01:44 GMT

Rci Banque: Consolidated Financial Statements As At June 30Th, 2023 Is Now Available


9/4/2023 2:49:17 AM

September 4th, 2023

RCI Banque: "CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS " as at June 30th, 202 3 has been made available

The RCI Banque group CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS as at June, 30th, 2023 is now available on the website

RCI Banque S.A.
French credit institution and insurance brokerage company, with a capital of 100,000,000 EUR
Head office: 15 rue d'Uzès - 75002 PARIS
SIREN : 306 523 358 R.C.S. Paris – VAT N°: FR95 306523358 – APE code: 6419Z – ORIAS N°: 07 023 704 –
Mobilize Financial Services is a trademark operated by RCI Banque S.A.

