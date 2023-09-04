Rci Banque: Consolidated Financial Statements As At June 30Th, 2023 Is Now Available

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
September 4th, 2023
RCI Banque: "CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS " as at June 30th, 202 3 has been made available
The RCI Banque group “ CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ” as at June, 30th, 2023 is now available on the website
RCI Banque S.A.
French credit institution and insurance brokerage company, with a capital of 100,000,000 EUR
Head office: 15 rue d'Uzès - 75002 PARIS
SIREN : 306 523 358 R.C.S. Paris – VAT N°: FR95 306523358 – APE code: 6419Z – ORIAS N°: 07 023 704 –
Mobilize Financial Services is a trademark operated by RCI Banque S.A.
