(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LG Magna e-Powertrain, the Joint Venture (JV) between LG Electronics (LG) and Magna (Magna) formed in 2021, announced at IAA Mobility 2023 that it is expanding its footprint with a new facility in Miskolc, Hungary. The facility will be in Miskolc's intrial area which features well-developed infrastructure and is strategically located near OEM tomers and other Magna facilities throughout the region. Thepany has also received strong support from both the Hungarian government and local authorities.
Scheduled forpletion in 2025, the new facility will start production with e-motors and plans to offer a suite of electrified powertrain solutions in the future, including inverters and on-board chargers for the growing EV market.
The 284,000-square foot facility will be LG Magna e-Powertrain's first production operations in Europe and, at initial start of production in 2026, thepany expects to create roughly 200 new jobs.
“Adding the new Hungary facility marks another milestone for the JV in executing its growth plan,”id Diba Ilunga, president of Magna powertrain.“With this new capacity – the JV's first in Europe - LG Magna e-Powertrain is well positioned to keep pace with tomer demands and increases in global EV production.”
“Our new facility is a testament to the remarkable growth of LG Magna e-Powertrain, thanks to our strong partnership,”id Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicleponent Solutions (VS)pany.“The new facility aims to meet the demands of European automakers, demonstrating ourmitment to delivering innovative solutions to our tomers.”
As the intry shifts toward vehicle electrification, the JV offers automakers a scalable portfolio includingpleteponent solutions that enable electrification and functionality.
“This new facility seeks to amplify the growth of LG Magna e-Powertrain in the European market,”id Cheong Won-suk, chief executive officer of LG Magna e-Powertrain.“Along with the facilities in Mex, China and South Korea, the facility in Hungary will be critical as thepany accelerates its position as a go-to mobility solutions partner in the fast-growing global EV market.”
The joint venturebines Magna's expertise in electric powertrain systems and operational excellence, with LG's capabilities inponent development for e-motors, inverters and on-board chargers. Thellaboration in design, engineering and manufacturing happening within LG Magna e-Powertrain allows bothpanies to capitalize on market trends and address tomer needs with innovative solutions.
ABOUT LG MAGNA E-POWERTRAIN
LG Magna e-Powertrain launched in July 2021 as a joint venture between LG Electronics and Magna. We are driven by the strong synergy created bybining LG's capability in EVponent and Magna's experience in traditional automotive iness. Based on the technologies and manufacturingpetitiveness on keyponents of EV powertrain ─ motors, inverters,nverters, IPGM, and more ─ we are growing into a top e-mobility solutions partner leading the rapidly changing EVponent market. More than 1,900 LG Magna employees in Korea, North America, Europe, South America, and Asia are workinganically throughout technology innovation, marketing, R&D, purchasing, and manufacturing.
For more information, please visit and follow on LinkedIn“LG Magna e-Powertrain”.
