Manicurefx, The Premium Nail Wrap Brand, Launches Its Monthly Nail Subscription Box

ManicureFX is a Canadian-based brand launched in 2023, offering a variety of premium quality, affordably priced nail wraps.
MILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ManicureFX , a new Canadian brand launched in 2023, is already gaining a strong reputation for offering premium quality nail wraps at the most affordable prices in the market. To further serve its customers better, ManiCureFX has launched its monthly nail subscription box priced at just $19.99 a month. Subscribers will receive a variety of eight awesome designs every month, keeping their fingertips looking fresh and fabulall month long.
"We are incredibly proud to offer our customers premium quality nail wraps at such affordable prices," said Alvina, contact person at ManicureFX. "Our wide range of designs and the convenience of our subscription box make it easy for everyone to enjoy beautiful nails."
Made with 100% real nail polish, the brand boasts the most number of designs in the market, ranging from glitter, solids, patterns and prints, French manicure, ombre, abstract, and flowers to winter-themed designs.
At just $2.99 USD, customers can adorn their nails with top-quality wraps and enjoy free shipping in the and Canada on orders over $15. The brand also offers the cheapest basic shipping option in the market at only $0.99 USD. In addition to the regular non-UV nail wraps, ManicureFX also carries UV-based semi-cured nail wraps, a recent addition to their expanding product line.
Currently serving the North American market, ManicureFX has recently entered the Asian market and has quickly managed to build a good reputation because of the quality of its products and its competitive price point. The brand recently launched semi-cured gel nail wraps and plans to introduce other gel nail polishes and accessories in the future.
ManicureFX is committed to providing its customers with not only the most stylish and varied options but also products that are user-friendly and kind to the environment. The nail wraps are easy to apply, ensuring a salon-quality manicure from the comfort of one's own home. Additionally, the company has implemented environmentally friendly practices in its packaging and shipping processes, underlining its commitment to sustainability. ManicureFX has quickly grown in popularity due to the quality of its products and competitive pricing. The brand is excited to continue expanding its product line and serving customers in new markets.
About the Company:
